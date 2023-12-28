Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.35 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $570.28 million and approximately $105.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00094489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,133,821 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

