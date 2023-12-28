Netrum (NTR) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Netrum has a total market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $3,502.30 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.79 or 0.00058332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.77954563 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

