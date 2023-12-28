North Growth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,403.71.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,549.21 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,974.58 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,023.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

