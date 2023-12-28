Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $210.26 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.91.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

