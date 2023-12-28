Czech National Bank Has $8.53 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,751 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

