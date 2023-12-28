Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 5,779 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

