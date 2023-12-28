Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.