Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 106,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $513.31. 42,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,481. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.08.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

