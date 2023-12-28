Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,694. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

