Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 149 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $169.66.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

