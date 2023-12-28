Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 317 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.9% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 125,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 17.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.94. 249,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $188.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

