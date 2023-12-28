Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.01. 1,761,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

