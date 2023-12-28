Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $300.69. 89,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.65 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

