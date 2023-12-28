Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $383.78

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 18751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

