Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.49

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.49 and last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 120977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

