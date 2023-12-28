American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.80

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 125198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

