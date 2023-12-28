Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.23

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 404467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,143,665 shares of company stock worth $20,008,775. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

