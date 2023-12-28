iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.61

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.61 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 28098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

