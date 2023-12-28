Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.55

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 29178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 142.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206,866.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 227.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

