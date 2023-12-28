WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.39

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 45903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
