WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.39

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 45903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

