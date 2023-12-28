SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.40

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 53.40 and last traded at 51.91, with a volume of 142992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 51.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

