iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.67

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 7162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 837,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

