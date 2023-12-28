iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.67

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 7162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
