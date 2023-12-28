Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.96

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 143593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Sunoco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 110,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.3% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

