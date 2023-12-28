Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.42

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.42 and last traded at $133.25, with a volume of 24748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,742 shares of company stock worth $7,711,670. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

