Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.54

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 448367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMR

Nomura Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomura by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.