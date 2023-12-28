Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.46

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 62254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 263,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.