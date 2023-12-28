BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.32

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 48108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 454.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 38,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

