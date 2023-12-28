Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

