Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 71,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

