10,758 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Nutanix accounts for approximately 0.3% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,324 shares of company stock worth $12,404,720. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

