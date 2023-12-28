SWAN Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,773,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

