52,751 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.63. 64,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,454. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

