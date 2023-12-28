SWAN Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 215,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,498. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.