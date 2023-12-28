Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Onto Innovation makes up about 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.94. 21,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,997. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

