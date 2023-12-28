Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 502,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,146. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

