Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 343 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 435,693 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

