Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.