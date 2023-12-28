Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.47

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 584886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABSI

Absci Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Absci by 124.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 725,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Absci by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Absci by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.