Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 4.4%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.62. 188,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 672,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.