Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Increases By 9,000.0%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of CVAT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 288,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

