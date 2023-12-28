Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Expands By 9,100.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 9,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STLFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 3,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.