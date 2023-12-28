Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Expands By 9,100.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 9,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STLFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 3,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
