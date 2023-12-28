Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Endonovo Therapeutics Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDV traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 296,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,259. Endonovo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Endonovo Therapeutics
