Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDV traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 296,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,259. Endonovo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

