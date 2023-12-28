Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Rises By 10,100.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
AVVH stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 352,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,093. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
