iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 12,823.1% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, an increase of 12,823.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

