Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 13,857.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,028. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.