Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rises By 15,416.7%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 15,416.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

