Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 41,100.0%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 41,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,685. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.