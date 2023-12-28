Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 41,100.0%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 41,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,685. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
