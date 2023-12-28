Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,500 shares, an increase of 41,711.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,815.0 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of ALBKF remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.
About Alpha Services and
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.