Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,500 shares, an increase of 41,711.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,815.0 days.

Shares of ALBKF remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

