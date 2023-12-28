Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 92,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DEMZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

