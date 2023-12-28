Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 4,558 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1,136.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

